Slight rise in dengue cases in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: A slight rise was recorded in fresh dengue cases in the state capital on Friday, with 48 more people testing positive . With this, the total count of dengue cases this year has gone up to over 1450.

Malihabad reported 2 new cases, Mohanlalganj 1, Aishbagh 4, Tudiyaganj 4, Indira Nagar 4, Aliganj 5, Chandarnagar 5, NK Road 4, BKT, Kakori and Chinhat 2 each and Etaunja and Mal 3 each.

“One of the significant things is to save a recovered dengue patient from getting re-infected. If re-infected, the chance of getting dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome is high,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association, Lucknow.

Experts said that new cases might spring up for a few more days, hence there was need to remain cautious. “The maximum temperature is now coming down gradually and this could help check/control mosquito breeding. But until this actually happens, adhering to practices that check mosquito breeding, such as removing stagnant water from our homes, is a must,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Owners of 17 houses were served notices after mosquito larva were spotted on Friday. “Our teams are going out and explaining the dos and don’ts to residents. The door-to-door campaign will run till there is no case,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.