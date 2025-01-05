Smart meters in govt colonies, others issues to figure in U.P. discoms’ review meet

Installation of prepaid smart meters in government colonies among other issues, including theft of electricity, will take the centre stage during the review meeting of all five discoms of Uttar Pradesh scheduled for January 7, people in the know of things said. The initiative aims at improving billing accuracy and reducing power losses as part of broader efforts to modernise Uttar Pradesh’s electricity distribution infrastructure. (For Representation)

The initiative aims at improving billing accuracy and reducing power losses as part of broader efforts to modernise Uttar Pradesh’s electricity distribution infrastructure. Officials will review the status of metering projects, including their impact on energy efficiency and consumer satisfaction.

“A strategy to install prepaid smart meters at houses and metering of distribution transformers in government colonies will be discussed in the meeting to be chaired by UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Ashish Kumar Goel on Tuesday,” an official said.

The meeting will also address key issues such as revenue generation, financial gaps in the system and progress in the ongoing one-time settlement (OTS) scheme. Authorities are also expected to deliberate on measures to enhance collections and resolve high-value billing complaints, a significant concern for consumers.

Aspirational divisions, identified for economic improvements, will be assessed for their progress in achieving targets. Additionally, the status of infrastructure projects under the business plans for the current and upcoming financial years will be reviewed, with a focus on pending work and material availability.

Funds allocated to UP Jal Nigam for electricity-related schemes like Har Ghar Jal project will be scrutinised, especially concerning projects supporting water supply. The meeting aims to identify gaps in implementation and strategize solutions to ensure timely completion of initiatives critical to the state’s power sector reforms.