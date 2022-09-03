Smart policing award for UP STF

The UP Special Task Force has been conferred with the prestigious FICCI India Smart Policing Award 2021 at the annual conference on homeland security that was held at FICCI in New Delhi on Friday.

UP STF additional director general (ADG) Amitabh Yash and deputy superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Singh received this award on behalf of the UP police. DSP Singh said that this award was conferred on the UP STF in the category of cybercrime management.

He said that for the last several years, the FICCI has been awarding smart policing awards on the basis of nominations filed from different states as well as central police agencies. He said former union home secretary GK Pillai and BSF and UP’s former DGP Prakash Singh are among the jury for the selection process.