Smog guns, water sprinklers power cleanliness drive in Lucknow

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has deployed over 9,000 sanitation workers, eight smog guns, 45 water sprinklers and six air sucking machines to keep the city’s AQI level under control while over 20 notices have been issued to under-construction buildings in the city for violation of norms.

The cleanliness drive conducted in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

The move comes ahead of the festive period - Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhaiyya Dooj, Chhath Puja and Dev Deepawali - when pollution level is expected to rise. “There is a need to run a special cleanliness drive in the next seven days to keep the city clean, in sync with public sentiments on these occasions. The sanitation drive will help us keep the city clean,” said Inderjeet Singh, municipal commissioner.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has also asked officials to conduct a special sanitation drive to control pollution.

Civic employees have been directed to start the work of road sweeping at 6am and special attention will be paid to cleaning of drains in wards.

While Jacob has asked officials to arrange scattered wires of the electricity department and telecom companies, the LMC is directed to remove unauthorized/broken hoardings and building material on various routes.

The civic body will perform the clean-up job in major markets twice a day and waste collection work on major roads at night. In case of accumulation of waste on vacant plots, notices should be issued to land owners and fines would be imposed as per rules, she added.

LMC officials have been directed to verify attendance of employees engaged in cleaning work through the Integrated Control Command Centre.

“We also want citizens to cooperate with us and report cases of garbage burning,” said the municipal commissioner.

