Smoke emanates from plane with UP dy CM Pathak aboard just before takeoff

A government’s chartered aircraft carrying Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak developed a snag when smoke emanated from one side of its engine just after the ignition at Moradabad airport moments before takeoff on Monday evening, officials said.

UP deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and his entourage were safely shifted to the VIP lounge after the incident. (HT file)

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At the time of the incident, Pathak and members of his team were inside the Beechcraft Super King Air B-200 aircraft. Airport authorities and security personnel responded immediately and the aircraft was stopped before entering the runway. Pathak and his entourage were safely deboarded and shifted to the VIP lounge.

A senior official at Moradabad airport said the aircraft had been readied for departure but was halted midway, ensuring the safety of all passengers, including the deputy CM and his staff, on board. According to officials, the incident occurred around 4:10 pm when the pilot started the aircraft’s engines in preparation for departure to Lucknow.

Speaking to HT over the phone, deputy CM Pathak said: “During takeoff preparations from Moradabad, smoke started coming out of one engine of the aircraft following which it was immediately stopped and I was safely deboarded.”

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{{^usCountry}} Pathak waited in the VIP lounge for nearly 20 minutes while technical staff assessed the aircraft. He was later informed that the plane was not fit to fly, following which the VIP convoy departed for Lucknow by road, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pathak waited in the VIP lounge for nearly 20 minutes while technical staff assessed the aircraft. He was later informed that the plane was not fit to fly, following which the VIP convoy departed for Lucknow by road, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Nikhil Tikaram Funde, director, civil aviation, confirmed the incident and said a team of engineers from Lucknow had left for Moradabad to inspect the aircraft and fix the snag. Initial assessments suggest that excessive heat may have contributed to the smoke emission from the engine area.

Rajender Pensiya, Moradabad DM, said an advance technical and investigative team from Lucknow is expected to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

On March 9 this year, a Kolkata-bound flight carrying both deputy CMs—Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya—developed a technical snag at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport before takeoff.

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On May 4 earlier this month, a flight coming from Delhi to Lucknow carrying both Pathak and Maurya was diverted to Bhopal after repeated failed landing attempts in Lucknow due to bad weather conditions.

Pathak arrived in Moradabad on Sunday for official engagements. During his visit, he reviewed organisational and administrative work before proceeding to Gajraula where he stayed overnight at a guest house.

On Monday, he toured Amroha and Sambhal districts before returning to Moradabad airport in the evening for his scheduled departure to Lucknow.