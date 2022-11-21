Smriti Irani launches 101 projects in Rae Bareli’s Deeh

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 08:46 PM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Monday targeted the Congress top leadership during her visit to Rae Bareli’s Salon, which is an assembly segment under the Lok Sabha constituency.

After launching several projects, she claimed that while she had repeatedly visited the region, the Gandhis had ignored it.

“Neither Rahul Gandhi nor any other member of the Gandhi family has ever come to this kshetra panchayat in the Deeh block. Though I had been here several times, this is the first occasion when I am visiting it in an administrative capacity,” Smriti said after visiting the kshetra panchayat building in the Deeh block of Rae Bareli.

“From drains to lake, road to bridges, gyms and fitness centres to toilets, the construction of various projects for people has begun. Several new initiatives were taken up today. I am grateful to the Yogi government and the local administration for promptly taking care of the development and other needs of the people,” she said later.

In Deeh block, she unveiled 101 projects worth 6.73 crore.

State BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava, meanwhile, said, : “The party’s continued focus on the region was not just to ensure that the BJP retains the Lok Sabha seat of Amethi. We are now confident for Rae Bareli too, which has witnessed development under the Yogi government.”

