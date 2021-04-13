Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Some Lucknow schools defer ISC Board practical exams
Some Lucknow schools defer ISC Board practical exams

In view of the rapid rise in Covid cases in the state capital, a few schools here have decided to not hold the ISC (class 12) decided to defer Board practical exams
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:42 AM IST
In view of the rapid rise in Covid cases in the state capital, a few schools here have decided to not hold the ISC (class 12) decided to defer Board practical exams.

“St Joseph College, Sitapur road branch, has decided to not hold Board practical exams under the current Covid situation in Lucknow. Keeping students’ safety its top priority, the management has decided to postpone the forthcoming ISC Board science practical exams at its Sitapur road branch,” said Anil Agarwal, managing director, St Joseph Group of Institutions, Lucknow.

“The permission to hold practical exams after April 22 has been granted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi, which has lent its full support to the school and its students in these difficult times,” he added. “Parents and students will be duly informed in advance of the new dates of science practical exam,” Agarwal said.

Likewise, St Teresa’s Day School has also decided to not conduct Board practical exams of chemistry and physics in all its branches slated to be held from April 15 to 23 because of the surge in Covid cases.

“Permission to hold practical exam on a later date has been granted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi,” said principal Geetika Kapoor. The new dates would be conveyed to parents and students, she added. A number of other schools are also likely to defer their Board practical exams.

