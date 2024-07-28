Sonbhadra’s 1,200 MW pumped storage project gets govt’s in-principal approval

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has granted in-principal approval for a 1,200 MW pumped storage power project proposed to be set up in the Robertsganj tehsil of Sonbhadra district at an estimated cost of ₹6,600 crore by THDC India, said a government spokesman here on Sunday. The water supply would be sourced from the Son river. (Sourced)

“The project is expected to generate electricity for 6 hours and 36 minutes each day to meet the peak demand as per requirement. It is an off-stream closed-loop pump storage project. The project requires 300.55 hectares of land,” he said.

For the operation of the project, an initial filling of the reservoir would require 15.031 million cubic metres (MCM) of water annually and 1.7112 MCM due to loss caused by evaporation. The water supply would be sourced from the Son river, he added.

Chief secretary and infrastructure & industrial development commissioner, Manoj Kumar Singh, said, “This project marks a significant step towards enhancing the power infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh and reinforces the state’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The involvement of THDC India, a prominent player in the energy sector, ensures the successful execution and operation of this ambitious project.”

Invest UP has been designated as the nodal agency for granting in-principal approval to pumped storage power (PSP) projects in Uttar Pradesh. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of IIDC, with the CEO of Invest UP as the member secretary.

The committee includes representatives from the energy department, the new & renewable energy development agency, the irrigation department, the forest department, the revenue department, and the Central Water Commission.

So far, the Uttar Pradesh government has accorded in-principal approval for 10 PSP plants. Out of these, eight will be in Sonbhadra, collectively expected to generate 14,450 MW of electricity, while the plants in Mirzapur and Chandauli will produce 900 MW and 600 MW, respectively.

To explore further potential for PSP projects in the state, Invest UP has invited bids for a consultancy study. The study will assess future possibilities, especially in regions with natural gradients such as Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Varanasi, and Vindhyachal.