Soon, electric crematoriumfor animals in Kashi

VARANASI: The Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish the state’s first electric crematorium here to dispose of bodies of animals.

Officials engaged in setting up the one of its kind crematorium said the system had been designed in such a way that it could dispose of the bodies of around 12 big animals in a day. The ashes of the animals could be used as fertilizer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The electric crematorium for animals is the need of an hour. The crematorium would come up in Cholapur development block and is expected to get operational by next month,” said Anil Kumar Singh, additional executive officer, Zila Panchayat.

While highlighting the specifications of the crematorium, Singh said the estimated cost of the crematorium was around ₹2.24 crores and it was being constructed on around 0.1180 hectares of land. Initially it would be operated through electricity but later there were options to run it on gas or solar power. He said it was yet to be decided if the facility would be free or chargeable.