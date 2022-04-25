Soon, golf carts to provide last mile connectivity to shoppers in Ganj

In its bid to ease flow of traffic in the iconic Hazratganj area, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is planning to operate golf carts to provide hassle free last mile connectivity to those visiting the market for shopping.

These carts will be stationed at the parking lots and will be easily available for people to commute to the shops they wish to go.

The golf carts will be available at Hazratganj parking, Sarojini Naidu parking, Dayanidhan parking and Jhandi park parking.

The LMC is also planning to ban parking of vehicles on Ganj roads to streamline traffic in the area. It is being observed that traffic congestion has become the order of the day here after LMC revoked the decision to tow away wrongly parked vehicles or the vehicles parked in no-parking zones in the area.

In a meeting of LMC officials held with consultant IAS Keshav Varma here last week, Verma told the officials about the grey areas and said the municipal corporation does not have any proper system of towing away wrongly parked vehicles.

It is pertinent to mention here that the municipal commissioner had stopped the system of towing away of vehicles by LMC cranes after an incident of a man sitting inside a car being towed away went viral.

The LMC is also planning to allow only selected vehicles to ply on Hazratganj roads.

Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “There is a plan to ply golf carts for those who park their vehicles inside the parking lot. People will be able to go by golf cart to the shops after parking their vehicles. LMC has also planned to develop Gulab Park in Hussainabad. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by advisor Keshav Verma.”

In the meeting held in LDA last week, in presence of senior officials of LDA and LMC, the ban on parking of vehicles on Ganj road was recommended. The beautification of important crossings like Kaiserbagh, Aminabad, Awadh intersection, Hazratganj, Sapru Marg was also planned.

Besides, to reduce the traffic flow in Hazratganj, some nearby routes will be made one way.

A senior corporator, Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, said, “It’s good that LMC is planning something better for Hazratganj and other markets of the city. The traffic has gone awry in all parts of the city these days.”