Soon, golf carts to provide last mile connectivity to shoppers in Ganj
In its bid to ease flow of traffic in the iconic Hazratganj area, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation is planning to operate golf carts to provide hassle free last mile connectivity to those visiting the market for shopping.
These carts will be stationed at the parking lots and will be easily available for people to commute to the shops they wish to go.
The golf carts will be available at Hazratganj parking, Sarojini Naidu parking, Dayanidhan parking and Jhandi park parking.
The LMC is also planning to ban parking of vehicles on Ganj roads to streamline traffic in the area. It is being observed that traffic congestion has become the order of the day here after LMC revoked the decision to tow away wrongly parked vehicles or the vehicles parked in no-parking zones in the area.
In a meeting of LMC officials held with consultant IAS Keshav Varma here last week, Verma told the officials about the grey areas and said the municipal corporation does not have any proper system of towing away wrongly parked vehicles.
It is pertinent to mention here that the municipal commissioner had stopped the system of towing away of vehicles by LMC cranes after an incident of a man sitting inside a car being towed away went viral.
The LMC is also planning to allow only selected vehicles to ply on Hazratganj roads.
Additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh said, “There is a plan to ply golf carts for those who park their vehicles inside the parking lot. People will be able to go by golf cart to the shops after parking their vehicles. LMC has also planned to develop Gulab Park in Hussainabad. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by advisor Keshav Verma.”
In the meeting held in LDA last week, in presence of senior officials of LDA and LMC, the ban on parking of vehicles on Ganj road was recommended. The beautification of important crossings like Kaiserbagh, Aminabad, Awadh intersection, Hazratganj, Sapru Marg was also planned.
Besides, to reduce the traffic flow in Hazratganj, some nearby routes will be made one way.
A senior corporator, Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, said, “It’s good that LMC is planning something better for Hazratganj and other markets of the city. The traffic has gone awry in all parts of the city these days.”
-
Chandigarh: Dog owner booked after canine bites woman
Chandigarh Police on Friday booked the owner of a pet dog after the canine bit a woman near Government Model School, Sector 16. The incident took place at around 9.40 pm when the Smita Satyarhi of Sector 16 was on an evening walk. The dog later attacked the woman and she sustained multiple injuries on her left hand. Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest on the occasion.
-
Ludhiana | Satguru Uday Singh quits as Buddha Nullah STF chairperson
In a major setback to the ambitious Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, the head of the Namdhari sect, Satguru Uday Singh, has resigned as chairperson of the special task force overseeing the cleaning of the polluted stream. Confirming the development, Namdhari Darbar press secretary Lakhvir Singh on Sunday said, “Satguru has sent his resignation to chief minister Bhagwant Mann. He was disappointed with the slow pace of the cleaning project.”
-
PU senate meeting: Regulations for various courses to come up for approval
The regulations for various courses recommended by Panjab University's (PU) regulation committee will be tabled in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate. The extension given to varsity's committee against sexual harassment (PUCASH) by the vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar will also come up for ratification in senate. The PU senate is scheduled to meet on April 26 with four items for consideration, seven items for ratification and 27 items for information on its agenda.
-
PU professor to represent ICCR’s chair of Hindi at Italian varsity
Associate professor and former chairperson, Gurmeet Singh, department of Hindi, Panjab University, has been selected for deputation to Indian Council for Cultural Relations' (ICCR's) chair of Hindi at University of Naples, L'Orientale, Italy. Singh had also served as visiting professor at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Uzbekistan, in 2021. He will be teaching the Hindi curriculum, besides organising academic events and talks on Indian culture.
-
Chandigarh: Protesting residents derail demotion drive
At a time when UT administration announced its plans for a demolition drive to vacate Colony 4, Industrial Area, authorities on Sunday had to abruptly cancel a similar operation in Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora after strong opposition from locals. The administration reached with a bulldozer to break down houses, but where were the officials of the administration when these houses were registered and they were given electricity and water metres.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics