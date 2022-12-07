Soon, KV Dham to be open for weddings, auspicious functions

VARANASI: Couples, particularly the devotees of Lord Shiva who want to make their wedding memorable by performing it at a sacred place, would soon be able to tie the nuptial knot in a hall at Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent decision, the temple management has thrown the portals open for marriage and other auspicious functions.

The management made it amply clear that the temple’s premises would only be used for ‘manglik karya’ (auspicious ceremonies) like marriages, tonsure (mundan) and so on. “It has been decided to make the newly constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham open for ‘manglik karya’, including marriage functions and other small events. The booking for the same would start from January 2023 onwards,” said Sunil Kumar Verma, chief executive officer (CEO), Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Temple officials said that for the purpose, the management had allocated Priyambkeshwar Hall, a grand space at Kashi Vishwanath Dham, having a capacity to accommodate several hundred people. “It’s a two-storeyed hall that is constructed in the basement and on the ground floor. At the max, the hall can accommodate about 500 people, if seated on the ground. The area is away from the red and yellow zones,” an official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To note, the red zone is the inner security cordon while the yellow zone is the middle security cordon of Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Verma said the temple management had also floated a tender to hire an event management company to organise the functions as per the temple’s guidelines. “We are yet to shortlist the event management company that would organise the functions. The entire process is expected to be completed by the first week of January,” he added.

However, the functions that would be organised on the premises of Kashi Vishwanath Dham would be different from the ones being organised at guest-houses, marriage lawns and resorts, he said. “It will be ensured that there are be no DJ systems and the function is organized in a purely traditional manner,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the tariff of the event would be fixed by the event management company. Still, it would be ensured that the charges do not burn a hole in people’s pockets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON