Southwest monsoon to cause rain in east UP in next 48 hours: IMD

Rain accompanied with thunderstorm and strong winds caused by progression of southwest monsoon are expected over several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours, the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department ) said in its forecast on Wednesday.

“Districts like Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Mau, Varanasi, Deoria, Sonbhadra, Basti and Sultanpur can experience mild to heavy showers. Strong winds with speed up to 40Kmph are also expected,” read the forecast.

Director of state MeT department JP Gupta said the weather changes will be caused by a low pressure area created over eastern UP due to progression of monsoon.

“The low lying area will attract moisture-laden winds from high pressure zone leading to rain and thunderstorms. The forecast also indicates that the arrival of monsoon in Uttar Pradesh will be advanced by around four days,” he added.

Considering the forecast, the state MeT department has alerted administrations of the concerned east UP districts. The district administration have been asked to intimate locals about the change in weather and take measure to minimise losses.

While change in weather was observed in many districts of east UP even on Wednesday other parts of the state remained hot and humid. In the state capital, mercury crossed the 40 degree mark. Temperatures above 44 degree were also recorded in Prayagraj and Bundelkhand region.