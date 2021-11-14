SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits back at Amit Shah’s JAM jibe

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah for his JAM jibe in Azamgarh and said he would reply to JAM with butter.

“I don’t know what BJP means by JAM, but as far as I know JAM stands for Jhoot (lies), Ahankar (arrogance) of BJP and Mehangai (inflation) in their rule,” Akhilesh Yadav said. He was addressing a gathering after a road show during the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra in the Hata area of Kushinagar district in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP needs to reply to JAM, but it is diverting people’s attention from core issues like inflation, corruption and unemployment. We will reply to their JAM with our butter. Soon, you will know what our butter is,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

On Saturday, Union home minister Amit Shah had attacked the Samajwadi Party at a public meeting in Azamgarh, the Lok Sabha constituency of Akhilesh Yadav.

He had asked people to choose between SP’s JAM (Pakistan founder Jinnah), Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari and BJP’s JAM(Jan Dhan account) Aadhaar card and Mobile phones to eradicate poverty.

Amit Shah had said, “BJP gave the people JAM – Jandhan (bank accounts), Aadhar and Mobile — but the SP people say they have also brought JAM - Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (don-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari).”

“Tell me whether you want BJP’s JAM or SP’s JAM. These people can never work for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh. These people do the politics of division,” the BJP leader had said at the public meeting in Azamgarh where he laid the foundation stone of a state university.

For his part, Akhilesh responded to the turnout at the road show by saying: “The people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to change the government which has changed names and colours.”

“They have laid the foundation stone of a university in Azamgarh but they should also mention its budget. A medical university that they have set up in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is running on the ninth floor of a medical college which was built by the SP. In addition, an agriculture university which was given to Azamgarh by the SP was taken to Gorakhpur by Babaji (an apparent reference to chief minister Yogi Adityanath who is also the chief priest of the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur).”

While attacking the BJP, he also said, “At least, they should say how much investment has come to the country.”