Akhilesh in Mumbai to meet NCP chief, others
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Mumbai to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and discuss the political situation. He also targeted the BJP for rising inflation.
Lucknow Amid efforts for unity in the opposition’s ranks, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday reached Mumbai on a day’s visit. He is scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders.
This will be Yadav’s first meeting with Pawar following the split in the NCP and the latter’s efforts to rebuild his party. “Yes, Akhilesh Yadav is in Mumbai to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar and discuss the prevailing political situation. He will also meet partymen there,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.
Yadav, who was accorded a warm welcome by the partymen in Mumbai, used his visit to target the BJP for rising inflation. He alleged those raising the issue questioning the BJP on various issues of rising prices of tomatoes in Varanasi were being sent to jail.
Asked whether he considered himself an opposition’s face for 2024 Lok Sabha elections or not, he said the opposition had many faces. Akhilesh said the BJP has no choice while the opposition has a wide range of choice.