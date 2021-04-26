SP, Congress engaging in politics of lies: UP minister

UP minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Monday lashed out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) for engaging in “politics of lies” to defame the BJP government.

“During these pandemic times, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhiji and SP chief Akhilesh Yadavji should focus on helping the people instead of trading in politics of lies,” he said.

His statement made to the media came a day after the Congress government in Chhattisgarh announced it was sending 16 tons of oxygen for a private hospital in Lucknow.

“On being informed by Priyanka Gandhiji on phone about acute crisis of oxygen in Lucknow, a tanker of oxygen has been sent for Medanta Hospital in Lucknow,” Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had tweeted on Sunday.

However, Siddharth Nath claimed the opposition leaders, desperate to regain lost political ground, were engaged in political stunt instead of helping the people.

“Everyone knows what the Congress government had done last time in the name of sending students from UP, back to their villages, during the lockdown announced by the government in the first Covid wave,” he said.

“Instead of questioning us, the Congress would do well to question their own chief ministers on what they have done to help the common man hit by the pandemic,” Siddharth Nath said.

The UP minister also hit out at the SP chief. “Instead of raising fingers at the BJP government, the SP should tell what all it did to better health infrastructure in the state during its four stints in power,” he said.

The UP government’s counterattack came after Congress leaders, including its state chief Ajay Kumar ‘Lallu’ and other party leaders in the state took to twitter to thank the Chhattisgarh chief minister even as his party leaders, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party’s UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted the BJP, accusing it of hiding the reality.

