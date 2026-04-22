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SP, Congress have a history of being ‘anti-women’: Yogi

Addressing the gathering under the Nari Shakti Vandan campaign at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium, the chief minister said, “Women cannot be deprived of their rights for long; empowerment is not charity but their entitlement.” “Even SP’s daughters felt scared,” he added, alleging that previous governments had failed to ensure women’s safety.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 10:06 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, accusing them of having a “history of being anti-women” and denying women their rightful empowerment.

CM Yogi Adityanath during the programme at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT)

Addressing the gathering under the Nari Shakti Vandan campaign at Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium, the chief minister said, “Women cannot be deprived of their rights for long; empowerment is not charity but their entitlement.”

“Even SP’s daughters felt scared,” he added, alleging that previous governments had failed to ensure women’s safety.

Adityanath said there was an urgent need to provide women with real rights and opportunities, asserting that both the SP and the Congress had neglected this responsibility during their tenure. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ensuring the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the new Parliament building in 2023, while claiming that opposition parties, including the SP, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) blocked the latest amendment bill.

Before the event, the chief minister visited an exhibition showcasing women’s welfare schemes, interacted with self-help group members and encouraged them towards economic self-reliance. He also participated in a child nutrition programme at a departmental stall.

Adityanath alleged that opposition parties raised slogans on women’s issues for political gain but failed to take concrete steps when in power. He also referred to Indian traditions, citing figures like Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, to underline the cultural reverence for “Matri Shakti” (mother power).

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP, Congress have a history of being ‘anti-women’: Yogi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / SP, Congress have a history of being ‘anti-women’: Yogi
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