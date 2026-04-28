Ghazipur , A four-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party visited the Katariya village here on Tuesday morning and handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the father of 17-year-old girl whose body was found in the Ganga earlier this month, a senior police official said.

SP delegation visits family of deceased Ghazipur teen days after coming under stone-pelting

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following a meeting with officials at the police lines, Samajwadi Party leaders Ramashray Vishwakarma, MLA Jaikishan Sahu, Seema Rajbhar and Rita Vishwakarma left for the Katariya village under tight security.

Upon reaching the village, the delegation interacted with the bereaved family, offered them condolences, and affirmed the party solidarity with them.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja told PTI that a four-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party visited the family of the deceased minor at Katariya village, and presented a cheque for ₹5 lakh. Subsequently, the delegation departed from the village.

The body of a 17-year-old girl from the OBC community was found in the Ganga here on April 15, with the family alleging sexual assault and murder.

Controversy intensified on April 22, when a Samajwadi Party delegation visiting the victim's family came under stone-pelting in Katariya village, leaving several people, including police personnel, injured. The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the village head and others protected by the "dominant forces" were behind the assault, calling it an attack on the backward classes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that the village head and others protected by the "dominant forces" were behind the assault, calling it an attack on the backward classes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Deputy Inspector General, Varanasi Range, Vaibhav Krishna, on Tuesday warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading misleading and baseless reports. He urged the media to verify the veracity of reports before disseminating them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Inspector General, Varanasi Range, Vaibhav Krishna, on Tuesday warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading misleading and baseless reports. He urged the media to verify the veracity of reports before disseminating them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In view of law and order concerns over the teenager's death earlier this month, the administration on Sunday banned all demonstrations and barred anyone from visiting the village to offer condolences to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In view of law and order concerns over the teenager's death earlier this month, the administration on Sunday banned all demonstrations and barred anyone from visiting the village to offer condolences to the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Uttar Pradesh government issued a statement saying "unverified rumours" are being spread by certain "mischievous elements" and opposition parties are "attempting to sensationalise the matter". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Uttar Pradesh government issued a statement saying "unverified rumours" are being spread by certain "mischievous elements" and opposition parties are "attempting to sensationalise the matter". {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Given the gravity of the situation, Ghazipur District Magistrate Anupam Shukla has imposed Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the district. Under this provision, no political party or group is permitted to assemble anywhere within the district," the statement read.

The order shall remain in force until April 30, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON