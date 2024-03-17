 SP fields Dharmendra, not Akhilesh, in Azamgarh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

SP fields Dharmendra, not Akhilesh, in Azamgarh

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 17, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Political circles in UP were agog with speculation that SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav would contest it, but the SP sent him to Badaun (the seat of the then sitting MP Dharmendra Yadav which the BJP’s Sanghmitra Maurya won in 2019). After Badaun’s ticket to Shivpal, it was speculated that Akhilesh would contest Azamgarh and Kannauj.

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) released its fifth list of five candidates on Saturday, fielding former Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav on the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat. It had long been speculated that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav would contest the Azamgarh seat.

Now, there is suspense, both within the SP and outside, if the SP chief would contest the Kannauj seat or won’t contest the LS polls at all. (HT FILE)
Now, there is suspense, both within the SP and outside, if the SP chief would contest the Kannauj seat or won’t contest the LS polls at all. (HT FILE)

Now, there is suspense, both within the SP and outside, if the SP chief would contest the Kannauj seat or won’t contest the LS polls at all.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BJP had won the Azamgarh seat in the bypolls in 2022 when its candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ defeated Dharmendra Yadav.

Originally, the political circles in UP were agog with speculation that SP national general secretary Shivpal Yadav would contest it, but the SP sent him to Badaun (the seat of the then sitting MP Dharmendra Yadav which the BJP’s Sanghmitra Maurya won in 2019). After Badaun’s ticket to Shivpal, it was speculated that Akhilesh would contest Azamgarh and Kannauj. The BJP has already declared sitting MP Dinesh Lal Yadav as its candidate for Azamgarh.

The SP announced Mahendra Nagar as its candidate for the Gautam Buddha Nagar. Nagar came to the SP fold in 2022, leaving the Congress.

The SP gave Sultanpur ticket to Bhim Nishad, Jalaun ticket to Narayan Das Ahirwar and Etawah ticket to Jitendra Dohre.

The party also changed a candidate on Saturday, allotting the Misrikh ticket to Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi. Earlier, Rampal Rajvanshi was fielded from Misrikh .

With this list, the SP has declared 40 candidates in five lists. It has given one ticket to TMC from its share of 63 seats while the Congress (the alliance partner) will contest 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / SP fields Dharmendra, not Akhilesh, in Azamgarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On