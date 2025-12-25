SP govt had bowed to mafia, criminal elements: Yogi in Uttar Pradesh assembly

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said lawlessness prevailed in the state under the Samajwadi Party (SP) government, which, instead of taking action against the mafia and criminal elements, bowed to them. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

In contrast, the BJP-led state government has ended lawlessness, there is no curfew and riot in UP, he said.

He made the remarks during a discussion on the supplementary budget on the last day of the winter session of the state assembly.

“The SP will have to wait till 2047 to come to power in UP. We have to see if the SP gets the status of main opposition party in UP or not in the 2027 assembly election,” he said.

He launched his attack on the SP with poet Shahab Jafari’s couplet “Tu idhar udhar ki baat na kar ye bata ki kafila kyun lootey” (Don’t talk about irrelevant things, tell me why were the caravans looted).

“The people of Uttar Pradesh clearly know who was responsible for the chaos, lawlessness, and identity crisis before 2017,” he said.

“We have given an environment of security and peace to the people of Uttar Pradesh by checking riots and anarchy,” said.

Drawing the attention of the House to the Raju Pal killing case of 2005, the chief minister said his wife Puja Pal won the assembly election on the SP ticket but the SP government failed to give her justice.

“Pal comes from the PDA community. The SP government did not have the courage, it bowed before the mafia,” he said.

“In the matter of security or justice, my government is not concerned that the person belongs to the ruling or the Opposition party. Sitting SP MLA Vijma Yadav will also get security,” he said.

Replying to the Opposition attack on bulldozer action, he said encroachments on monuments, heritage sites or government land will not be tolerated, regardless of who is involved.

“Government land belongs to the poor, not to the mafia. The state government will order a probe into the encroachment of Gandhi Smarak land in Meerut as well as in Siddharthnagar districts.”

NOIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT EXPECTED TO BE COME OPERATIONAL IN JANUARY: YOGI

The Noida International Airport at Jewar is expected to become operational next month, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said during a discussion on the supplementary budget in the state assembly on Wednesday. It will be Uttar Pradesh’s fifth international airport.

“Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a decisive transformation over the past eight years and nine months, in terms of development, identity and dignity,” he said.

“Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had only one and a half expressways, whereas today the number has risen to 22,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh now has the largest railway network in the country, he added.

“Air connectivity has also seen a remarkable expansion. Before 2017, only two airports were fully operational, and two were partially functional. Today, 16 airports are operational, including four international airports,” he said.

“Plans are underway to extend the waterway from Varanasi-Haldia to Prayagraj, Ballia, and Ayodhya. These achievements reflect the government’s strong will and commitment,” he said.

Replying to the Opposition criticism of appointing a retired DGP as chairman of UP Education Service Selection Commission, he accused the SP governments of irregularities in education and recruitment processes.

“Just as he (the retired DGP) acted decisively against organised crime, he will now act against the cheating mafia,” he said.

He ended his speech with another couplet: “Though the path may hold countless challenges, take two steps forward first. Every dream will come true, just move ahead—move ahead.”