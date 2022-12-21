SP legislator Irfan Solanki shifted out of Kanpur jail, sent to Maharajganj

KANPUR: Jailed Samajwadi Party legislator Irfan Solanki was shifted out of Kanpur jail, where he was lodged for the past three weeks, to a priso in Maharajganj 400km away. His brother and co-accused in the arson case, Rizwan Solanki would remain in Kanpur jail.

A spokesman for UP prisons in Lucknow said the transfer was done on administrative grounds.

Solanki will reach Maharajganj jail by Wednesday evening.

Irfan wearing a grey track suit and holding in his hand a book boarded the police van at 10 am under tight security. He had an argument with the policemen pushing him to the van.

His wife Naseem Solanki was outside the jail when he was being shifted out. They waved at each other.

Naseem said, “He is being taken so far, I do not how will the children be able to see their father,” she said, choking with emotion

The UP prison department ordered his transfer on Monday evening, around the same time SP president Akhilesh Yadav went to see him in Kanpur jail and spent nearly 40 minutes.

The Kanpur jail administration said it sought his transfer on security grounds.

A woman, Baby Naz, lodged an FIR against the MLA on November 7 this year that MLA set her house on fire to grab her plot in defence colony in Jajmau. He was arrested on December 2 with his brother after he surrendered at the house of commissioner of police, Kanpur.

Police also registered five more FIRs against him in the last three weeks. The last one was for signing off on a certificate and Aadhaar card of a person that identified him as an Indian national. Police said the man, Mohd Rizwan, was a Bangladeshi national and told them that the MLA issued him a certificate.

