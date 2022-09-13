SP likely to re-elect Akhilesh as party chief for third term next month

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav was most likely to be re-elected for the third consecutive term for the next five years at the party’s national convention likely to be held sometime next month, said a senior SP leader aware of the development.

Patry’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel was also likely to retain his post, the SP leader added. The date and venue of the national/state conventions are not yet final and the party is likely to make a formal announcement in this regard towards the end of this month. The last time the two were elected to the post they are holding was at the SP’s national convention in Agra on October 5, 2017.

Earlier, the party’s emergency national convention was held on January 1, 2017, amid the Yadav family feud and it changed the party’s leadership as Akhilesh replaced his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as the SP national president while Naresh Uttam Patel replaced Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav was as party’s state president chief.

When the Agra convention re-elected Akhilesh and Naresh, the party also amended its constitution changing the term of the national and state president from three years to five years.

After the 2022 U.P. assembly poll results, Akhilesh Yadav on July 3 dissolved the national and the state executives of the party. The SP is currently busy with its membership drive.