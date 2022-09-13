SP likely to re-elect Akhilesh as party chief for third term next month
The date and venue of the national/state conventions are not yet final and the party is likely to make a formal announcement in this regard towards the end of this month
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav was most likely to be re-elected for the third consecutive term for the next five years at the party’s national convention likely to be held sometime next month, said a senior SP leader aware of the development.
Patry’s Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel was also likely to retain his post, the SP leader added. The date and venue of the national/state conventions are not yet final and the party is likely to make a formal announcement in this regard towards the end of this month. The last time the two were elected to the post they are holding was at the SP’s national convention in Agra on October 5, 2017.
Earlier, the party’s emergency national convention was held on January 1, 2017, amid the Yadav family feud and it changed the party’s leadership as Akhilesh replaced his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as the SP national president while Naresh Uttam Patel replaced Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav was as party’s state president chief.
When the Agra convention re-elected Akhilesh and Naresh, the party also amended its constitution changing the term of the national and state president from three years to five years.
After the 2022 U.P. assembly poll results, Akhilesh Yadav on July 3 dissolved the national and the state executives of the party. The SP is currently busy with its membership drive.
On hunt for Ahmednagar man killed and dumped in Godavari: police
The Ahmednagar police have launched a massive search operation of a 31-year-old man who was killed for eloping with a 19-year-old woman. The couple -- Deepak Barde and Saniya Shaikh – eloped from their hometown Srirampur, Ahmednagar, in the last week of July and returned in the first week of August. Deepak father Ravsaheb Dada Barde filed a missing person's complaint at Supa police station, in Srirampur, on August 31.
Motorcycle-borne men shoot at woman in outer Delhi, probe on
Two bike-borne men shot at a 55-year-old woman in front of The woman, Santara (single name)'s daughter and granddaughter outside their home in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said. The woman, Santara (single name), had come to meet her daughter at her house in Prakash Vihar near Shahabad Dairy just minutes before she was shot in the abdomen, police said. Five teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants, police said.
2 men kill Delhi store owner over PayTM balance, arrested
A 58-year-old footwear store owner was stabbed to death at his shop near south Delhi's Jamia Nagar by two men who saw his PayTM balance on his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday, adding that his assailants have been arrested. Police identified the two suspects as Mehraj Alam, 32, and Taufiq Kalam, 21, both residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Alam and Kalam were hired to paint Ahmad's house in Shaheen Bagh.
Man booked for creating fake social media profile of IPS officer
A suspect has been booked at Sector 113 police station in Noida for allegedly creating a fake profile of an Indian Police Service officer on social media on Tuesday. Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida) informed that an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act were registered on Tuesday against the suspect, identified as a resident of Jalaun, Rishi Saini.
Digha station nears completion but Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor to take three years
Although Digha station on the Central Line will be ready by the year-end, commuters will have to wait for at least three more years to have a smoother and faster travel to Navi Mumbai while avoiding the ever-congested Thane station. An elevated corridor connecting Digha with Airoli and Kalwa stations is still stuck in the land acquisition stage due to protests by project-affected people.
