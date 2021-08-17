SP members create ruckus over ‘abba jaan’ comment

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) members on Tuesday created a ruckus in the Vidhan Parishad and trooped into the well, taking exception to chief minister Yogi Adityanath referring to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) as ‘abba jaan’. He did not name anyone, though.

Giving reply to the pandemic related questions raised under Rule 105 in the Upper House, the CM said people who opposed the Covid vaccine calling it “the BJP’s vaccine” must be held accountable for many avoidable deaths of people who got infected and died because of not taking a jab believing the propaganda.

“But the same persons, who opposed the vaccine, agreed to take the shot later, after their ‘abba jaan’ was vaccinated,” the CM quipped, evoking a sharp reaction from the SP members who accused Adityanath of using “unparliamnetary language in the Upper House.”

Yogi Adityanath said he was surprised to see that the SP had objection to the use of the words ‘abba jaan’ even as the party was always desperate to get Muslim votes.

Chairman Kumar Manvendra Singh, who was conducting the proceedings, said there was nothing unparliamentary about calling someone ‘abba jaan’ and succeeded in calming members down after 10 minutes of commotion.

Resuming the speech, the CM said the SP members were preaching him on the use of parliamentary words here while one of their MPs (he did not name) was seen in the morning shamelessly defending the Taliban and their barbaric acts. “We are in a parliamentary democracy, but we are supporting acts that are a blot on humanity,” he regretted.

Attacking the opposition, the CM said when the state and the Central governments were making arrangements to save lives of people during the second wave of Covid, politicians of opposition camp were busy spreading negativity through twitter.

“When the country and the state were in crisis, these people were spreading fears, goading people and creating anarchy through twitter,” he alleged

He admitted to problems during the second wave but said the government did its best to deal with the situation.

Referring to the opposition’s allegations about bodies found flouting in the Ganga during the second wave, Adityanath said bodies were also found floating in the Ganga in Kanpur and Unnao during the SP regime. Dumping of bodies in the Ganga, he said, was, in fact, a part of the Sanatan culture and tradition.

The CM said Covid was not an ordinary disease and people must accept this reality. He said coordinated efforts were needed to deal with this pandemic and advised the opposition to desist from using death statistics to further their political agenda.

He claimed that Covid positivity rate in UP (0.01%) was the lowest in the world and recovery rate was as high as 98.6%.