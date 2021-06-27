SP MLA says population control law veiled attack on Muslims

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairperson Justice (Retd.) Aditya Nath Mittal on Sunday said that the state is examining the feasibility of a population control law in the state. “Yes. It is under study. We are studying various incentives and disincentives (of having the law),” Mittal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mittal also said that the panel is examining various family units besides their ‘polygamy and polyandry aspects’. He said that the panel will recommend it to the state government and it is up to the government to accept or reject the recommendations. Mittal said that the panel will report on the issue to the government in two months' timee.

Samajwadi Party MLA from Sambhal Iqbal Mehmood termed the law as a conspiracy against Muslims. He said that it is a veiled attack on the Muslim community in the garb of population control. “It is actually an attack on Muslims in the garb of population control,” Mehmood was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mehmood urged the BJP to bring a national law if they think that Muslim population is on the rise across the country. He also asserted that the population rise is due to ‘Dalits and tribals’. He said it is not the minority community which is responsible for the rise in population in the country but Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

“If the BJP thinks only the Muslim population is increasing in the country, a bill for this law should have been brought in the Parliament so that it could be implemented throughout the country. Why is it being brought in UP?,” Mehmood asked. He further said that Muslims know not to go for more than two to three children. He also said that such a law will have a similar effect like that of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “The impact of NRC in Assam was more on non-Muslims than on Muslims. The population law will also have the same fate,” Mehmood said.

He said that he does not understand why the Yogi government is planning to bring in such a law when it has seven months in office.