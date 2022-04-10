Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SP MP Barq creates stir with remark on party working
lucknow news

SP MP Barq creates stir with remark on party working

amajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq said that ‘ the entire party was not working for Muslims. A video of the statement went viral in social media .
Barq had also triggered controversies by his statements in the past. (Sourced)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

MEERUT Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq triggered another controversy on Saturday by saying that he was not satisfied with working of his party as it was not working for Muslims.

A video of the statement went viral in social media in which he was showing his dissatisfaction with working of his own party. He said that ‘ the entire party was not working for Muslims’.

Barq had also triggered controversies by his statements in the past. He allegedly defended Taliban by saying that they fought for independence of Afghanistan and equated it with independence of India.

A case of sedition was registered against him and later he accused the media of twisting his statement and said it was shown out of context.

On being asked about working of CM Yogi Adityanath, he said, “CM Yogi Adityanath is doing work in UP, but on his terms, therefore, justice is not being done to Muslims in UP.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP