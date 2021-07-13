SP, other oppn parties ‘siding’ with divisive elements: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at opposition parties for casting doubts over the arrest of two suspected terrorists from Lucknow’s Kakori area who the state’s anti-terror squad (ATS) claimed could be operatives of an Al Qaeda-linked terror module.

“The opposition raised voice against surgical strike carried out by the army against terrorists from across the border. Now, they are casting doubts after the arrest of terrorists suspected to be part of a global terror network,” UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev told media persons here on Monday.

Expressing displeasure over SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s “don’t believe BJP government and its police” statement, the UP BJP chief said: “The SP leader must explain why he doesn’t trust the country’s army and the state’s police. And, then, he must also explain why his government tried to drop cases against terrorists. It appears that the SP and in fact the whole of opposition appears to side more with anti-social, divisive elements.”

“This is not the SP rule when even buffaloes got stolen,” Swatantra Dev said. The “buffalo” reference was over the fact that during the SP rule buffaloes of SP leader Azam Khan had got stolen and traced later by police.

“This is Yogi Adityanath government under which the police are acting freely against terrorists and not busy tracing VIP buffaloes. This government doesn’t engage in appeasement on issues linked to country’s security. It would have been nicer had the entire opposition supported the police’s action against terrorists in one voice,” Dev said.

“In Congress time, there were leaders who reportedly wept when police killed terrorists in encounter and in SP regime cases against terrorists were sought to be withdrawn,” he added.