Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SP, other oppn parties ‘siding’ with divisive elements: BJP
lucknow news

SP, other oppn parties ‘siding’ with divisive elements: BJP

The UP BJP chief blasted opposition parties for doubting ‘the arrest of terrorists suspected to be part of a global terror network’
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:12 AM IST
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev (HT File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at opposition parties for casting doubts over the arrest of two suspected terrorists from Lucknow’s Kakori area who the state’s anti-terror squad (ATS) claimed could be operatives of an Al Qaeda-linked terror module.

“The opposition raised voice against surgical strike carried out by the army against terrorists from across the border. Now, they are casting doubts after the arrest of terrorists suspected to be part of a global terror network,” UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev told media persons here on Monday.

Expressing displeasure over SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s “don’t believe BJP government and its police” statement, the UP BJP chief said: “The SP leader must explain why he doesn’t trust the country’s army and the state’s police. And, then, he must also explain why his government tried to drop cases against terrorists. It appears that the SP and in fact the whole of opposition appears to side more with anti-social, divisive elements.”

“This is not the SP rule when even buffaloes got stolen,” Swatantra Dev said. The “buffalo” reference was over the fact that during the SP rule buffaloes of SP leader Azam Khan had got stolen and traced later by police.

“This is Yogi Adityanath government under which the police are acting freely against terrorists and not busy tracing VIP buffaloes. This government doesn’t engage in appeasement on issues linked to country’s security. It would have been nicer had the entire opposition supported the police’s action against terrorists in one voice,” Dev said.

“In Congress time, there were leaders who reportedly wept when police killed terrorists in encounter and in SP regime cases against terrorists were sought to be withdrawn,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP