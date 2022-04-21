Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SP panel to probe Jahangirpuri demolition incident
lucknow news

SP panel to probe Jahangirpuri demolition incident

The five-member Samajwadi Party panel will probe the incident on April 22 and then submit its report to the party’s central office in Delhi
The five-member Samajwadi Party panel will probe the incident on April 22 and then submit its report to the party’s central office in Delhi (HTfile)
Published on Apr 21, 2022 11:26 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will send a five-member party delegation to Delhi’s Jahangipuri on Friday to probe the April 20 incident of demolition of allegedly illegal areas there. Jahangipuri area had witnessed communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. The delegation will be led by the SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq.

Other members of the delegation are party MP ST Hasan, party’s Rajya Sabha MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad, former party MPs Javed Ali Khan and Ravi Prakash Verma.

SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel on Thursday issued an office memo that said that on the instruction of party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav, a five-member delegation to the Jahangirpuri where on April 20 the BJP-ruled Delhi Nagar Nigam demolished the Jahangirpuri Basti using bulldozers.

The SP team will probe the incident on April 22 and then submit its report to the SP’s central office in Delhi and the state headquarters in Lucknow. Nine people, including eight police personnel, were injured in clashes in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP