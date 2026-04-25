Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said if his party forms the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, sugarcane farmers will receive payments for their produce within 24 hours. SP president Akhilesh Yadav promises loan waivers to farmers

Yadav promised loan waivers through legislation, along with crop insurance, free irrigation, and assured minimum support price for farmers.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters here, a day after a regional agricultural conference attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav outlined a series of measures for farmers, including a proposed ₹15,000 crore "farmer revolving fund".

The chief minister said, "Sugarcane payments will be made within 24 hours. As soon as the farmer gets the slip, money will be transferred directly into their accounts."

He said the proposed ₹15,000 crore fund would ensure that farmers do not have to wait for payments.

"The government will recover dues from industrialists and farmers will not suffer," he said.

Alleging that benefits extended to farmers during the SP regime had been withdrawn by the current government, he said, "Mandis were being developed along expressways. The pace of development has stalled. Even farmer markets are not being built now."

He alleged that farmer facilities in Lucknow had been repurposed, claiming that cafes had come up in farmer markets and housing meant for farmers had been handed over for commercial use.

Targeting the ruling party, Yadav said, "The burden of loans on farmers is increasing. Fertiliser, seeds and diesel have become expensive, making farming unviable."

He also expressed concern over possible imports of agricultural products following trade deals with the United States, saying it could adversely affect domestic farmers.

Emphasising organic farming, he said efforts would be made to reduce chemical fertiliser use and connect farmers with laboratories and research centres for better seeds.

Challenging the government, Yadav said, "If smart cities can be built, why not smart villages? An SP government will work in this direction."

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