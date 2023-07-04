NDA wary of our unity, relying on tricks to create confusion: Shivpal

A day after Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party’s president Om Prakash Rajbhar said that a “Maharashtra-like” situation will soon emerge in Uttar Pradesh as several SP leaders were “angry” with party president Akhilesh Yadav , senior SP leader party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Tuesday said the party stands united. In an interview, Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was wary of the SP’s unity and was trying to create confusion in the Opposition ranks. Edited excerpts:

Q Amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis, the BJP and its allies have said that several SP MLAs are likely to join the NDA...

A The SP is united to challenge the BJP in the 2024 elections... The BJP’s plan to repeat a Maharashtra-like situation will not work in UP.

Q Republican Party of Indiapresident Ramdas Athawale said that you are in contact with NDA leaders. Are you thinking of moving away from SP due to differences with Akhilesh?

A There are no differences between party chief Akhilesh Yadav and me... The estranged relationship with Akhilesh is past and we are working together to strengthen the organisation before the Lok Sabha elections. The NDA is wary of our unity and adopting tricks to create confusion in the Opposition ranks and among the common people ahead of the elections.

Q The SP is talking of Opposition unity to challenge BJP in the LS polls? Is the SP open to an alliance with the BSP and Congress?

A We are working on Opposition unity in Uttar Pradesh as well as across the country to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Our doors are open for all parties willing to join hands with us to defeat the BJP.

Q Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary did not attend the meet in Patna. BJP leaders say that RLD is leaving the SP alliance to join BJP. Your take?

A RLD is with the SP alliance. On Monday, Chaudhary clarified that he will attend the next Opposition meeting... The SP-RLD alliance will contest the 2024 LS elections together...

Q What is SP’s stand on the Uniform Civil Code?

A The BJP is raising the Uniform Civil Code before the Lok Sabha elections to polarise voters on communal lines. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that the party is against the UCC. The BJP is doing politics over the issue to serve its vested political interests.

