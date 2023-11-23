SP throws hat in ‘INDIA ‘ ring, pitches for Akhilesh as PM Face

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party leaders on Wednesday called upon party supporters to make SP chief Akhilesh Yadav the Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

To enhance their stake in the INDIA alliance, the SP leaders said if SP bagged the maximum number of seats from Uttar Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha election, Akhilesh Yadav could also become the next Prime Minister. (HT file)

The SP leaders and members of Yadav family assembled in Safai in a show of strength and solidarity on Wednesday to pay tribute to the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 84th birth anniversary. Akhilesh Yadav laid the foundation of a memorial to be built in memory of his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah district.

Speaking at the foundation laying event, the SP leaders called upon the supporters to work for the victory of the Samajwadi Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and ensure that Akhilesh Yadav became Prime Minister. The SP should play a pivotal role in the formation of the next government at the Centre and in the selection of the new Prime Minister., the SP leaders said.

To enhance their stake in the INDIA alliance the SP leaders said if SP bagged the maximum number of seats from Uttar Pradesh in the coming Lok Sabha election, Akhilesh Yadav could also become the next Prime Minister. Drawing the attention of the party workers toward the presence of Shivpal Yadav on the dais, the SP leaders said Yadav family had buried their differences and now all should mobilize strength for the victory of the party in the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha election.

SP MP and chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to stop Mulayam Singh Yadav from becoming Prime Minister. “In 1997, when United Front meeting was held for the selection of the leader, Communist Party leader Harkishan Singh Surjeet told me that 90% MPs wanted Mulayam Singh Yadav as Prime Minister. Later, when Surjeet left for Russia, rumour was spread that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lallu Prasad Yadav and Sharad Yadav were against Mulayam Singh Yadav. It was confirmed that both the leaders opposed Mulayam becoming PM,” he said.

The Left parties’ leaders knew that if Mulayam Singh Yadav became PM, the socialists would call the shots at the Centre. They preferred Inder Kumar Gujral for the coveted post as he had left leanings. If the party leaders and workers wanted Akhilesh Yadav to become Prime Minister, they should ensure that SP sent 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha in the 2024 general election. “We will be in a position to tell the alliance partners to make Akhilesh Prime Minister,” he said.

SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “The Samajwadi Party wished to make Mulayam Singh Yadav Prime Minister but our ambition remained unfulfilled. With the blessings of Mulayam other leaders became the Prime Minister of the country. We should unite to fulfil the dream by making Akhilesh Yadav Prime Minister,” he said.

SP national vice president, Kiranmoy Nanda said, “Our dream to make Mulayam Singh Yadav Prime Minister remained unfulfilled. The SP has the opportunity in the 2024 Lok Sabha election to fulfil the dream by making Akhilesh Yadav Prime Minister. The party leaders and workers should strive hard to bag maximum seats in the coming Lok Sabha election.” The SP would emerge as a major player in the central politics after the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he said.

SP national general secretary, Ramji Lal Suman and other leaders like Ramachal Rajbhar, Dharmendra Yadav, Mata Prasad Pandey, Ram Govind Chaudhary and Awadesh Prasad also exhorted party workers to mobilize their resources to make Akhilesh Yadav Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

