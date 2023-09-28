SP to play important role in defeating BJP in MP: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party will play an important role in defeating the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and INDIA bloc is set to form the next government at the centre in 2024, said party president Akhilesh Yadav in Khajuraho (MP) on Thursday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav eats a meal with an Adiwasi family, in Rajnagar of Madhya Pradesh, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

“If we become a part of the next government in MP, we will give ₹6,000 per month to women as aid and work towards getting tribals their rights and dignity. We will also give ₹1 lakh aid to tribals to make houses, get the caste census done in MP for social justice to various sections of society, according to their share in the population,” said the former UP chief minister.

“The SP will also win the highest number of seats ever in MP. With INDIA bloc, we will oust the BJP in 2024 LS polls,” he said.

Yadav said his party will consider fielding women on 20% of seats in these elections.

The Samajwadi Party has consistently been winning seats in Madhya Pradesh and socialists have vast scope for expansion in the central India state, said Yadav.

The SP won seven seats in 2003 MP assembly polls - the party’s biggest victory outside UP ever. It won one seat in the 2018 MP polls.

“The SP’s aim is to oust the BJP from MP,” Yadav said while addressing a press conference in Khajuraho. “On the seats where the SP’s organisational structure is strong and where the party would be in a position to win, we will contest the polls full-throttle, he said.”

“We are with INDIA bloc and working on the strategy to bring together the PDA (backwards, Dalits, and minorities) to defeat the BJP,” said the SP chief.

Attacking the BJP government in MP, Yadav said: “For the past 20 years, the BJP has been in power in MP, but it did not give appropriate reservation to backwards. Despite the BJP governments at the centre and MP, the party deprived tribals, backwards, Dalits and farmers of what is due to them.”

“For nearly 20 years, MP has the highest number of cases of injustice and atrocities against women in the country,” he claimed.

“Can anybody imagine that in a state where 1.2 crore women are associated with the Ladli (Behna) scheme, there is an incident with a 12-year-old girl (referring to the Ujjain rape incident)…such a situation is prevailing,” Yadav told reporters.

On the passage of women’s reservation bill, Yadav said nobody knows when it will be implemented.

“But if the BJP is serious about it, the party should field 33% women workers in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha (assembly) polls. The lists declared so far by the BJP do not reflect that provision,” added the SP president.

