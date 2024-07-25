 SP worker’s murder in Gonda: BJP councillor arrested after encounter - Hindustan Times
SP worker’s murder in Gonda: BJP councillor arrested after encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 25, 2024 07:56 AM IST

A BJP councillor was arrested on Tuesday night following a police encounter in connection with the murder case of a Samajwadi Party (SP) worker in Gonda district, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The councillor, Udaybhan Singh aka Lallan Singh, was injured in the encounter.

The councillor, Udaybhan Singh aka Lallan Singh, was injured in the encounter.

Gonda superintendent of police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said SP worker Om Prakash Singh (45) of Parsapur town died after he was attacked with sharp-edged weapon in broad daylight on Friday. A murder case was registered against five people, including the councilor and his three sons, following a complaint from the victim’s wife.

The SP said police had already arrested two accused -- Chandan and Rohit Singh -- in the case on Monday, but Udaybhan was absconding. Police had announced a reward of 25,000 for his arrest.

Jaiswal said a police team surrounded Udaybhan Singh on the Colonelganj-Belsar-Nawabganj Road on Tuesday night when he opened fire on security personnel. He said Udaybhan was shot in his left leg in the retaliatory firing by police. He was arrested on the spot and taken to a hospital from where he was taken into custody. He said a motorcycle, a pistol and empty cartridges were seized from his possession.

Earlier, a party delegation of the Samajwadi Party visited the victim’s house and provided financial assistance of 5 lakh to the family on behalf of the party. The delegation assured the family members of every possible help in getting justice.

With input from agencies

