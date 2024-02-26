SP-Cong pact ‘unethical’ and of no consequence: UP BJP chief

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bhupendra Chaudhari on Sunday dismissed the SP-Congress pact as an ‘unethical’ alliance and claimed that it would have no impact on the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “This unethical alliance won’t lead to anything. In fact, post polls these parties are going to blame each other for the inevitable defeat, accusing one another of being unable to transfer votes,” Chaudhari said, adding that riding on PM Narendra Modi’s charisma, the BJP was set for a massive sweep across the country, including Uttar Pradesh . Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bhupendra Chaudhari riding on PM Narendra Modi’s charisma, the BJP was set for a massive sweep across the country, including Uttar Pradesh . (HT FILE)

“In a way it’s good that the two parties firmed up a prepoll alliance so that now they won’t be able to find easy excuses. But Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who frequently talks about spreading love must also talk of what he has to say on his alliance partner Samajwadi Party’s role in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. It seems that the Congress leader forgot his own remarks against the SP on the subject,” the BJP chief said .

“The SP decided to give 17 Lok Sabha seats to a party that has two MLAs and one MP in the state and the fact that country’s oldest political party, the Congress is actually content with 17 seats speaks volumes about the lack of confidence in both parties,” he said. “It’s a measure of Congress’ rout in the most populous state that even its chief Sonia Gandhi decided to leave the state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he alleged.