Speak up, seek help: LU marks World Suicide Prevention Day

Encouraging students to speak openly about emotional distress and seek timely support, the University of Lucknow observed World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday with a series of awareness activities under the theme “Umeed: Beyond the Silence”.

The “Tree of Hope” activity saw students write messages on leaves about what makes life beautiful and worth living (HT File Photo)

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The programme, organised by the counselling and guidance cell, Psyche Hub Club and Happy Thinking Laboratory of the department of psychology, focused on suicide prevention, resilience and the importance of listening without judgement.

Selected clips from the film Chhichhore were screened at the psychology auditorium, followed by an interactive discussion on academic and social pressures, failure, emotional distress and help-seeking. Students were reminded that failure or difficult circumstances do not define their worth and that seeking help is a sign of courage.

Students of the Pran Foundation staged a street play highlighting the need to recognise signs of emotional distress and extend compassionate support.

Prof Archana Shukla urged students to face challenges with courage and keep moving forward, while Dr Manini Srivastava called upon them to build a “chain of compassion” and become catalysts of change by spreading hope.

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{{^usCountry}} The “Tree of Hope” activity saw students write messages on leaves about what makes life beautiful and worth living. “Mystery Boxes” provided an anonymous avenue for students to share concerns and seek guidance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The “Tree of Hope” activity saw students write messages on leaves about what makes life beautiful and worth living. “Mystery Boxes” provided an anonymous avenue for students to share concerns and seek guidance. {{/usCountry}}

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The counselling and guidance cell also distributed pamphlets detailing warning signs, preventive measures, ways to support peers and helpline numbers.