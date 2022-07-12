Special CBI court terms Sachan’s death as murder

LUCKNOW The court of special judge, CBI, here on Monday termed prima facie death of former deputy CMO Dr YS Sachan as murder. On June 26, 2011, Sachan had died under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow jail where he was lodged in a case related the National Rural Health Mission scam.

Samriddhi Mishra, special judicial magistrate, CBI court, passed the order on the plea of Malti Sachan, wife of late Dr YS Sachan.

The then DGP Karamveer Singh, additional DGP VK Gupta and IG, Lucknow zone, Subesh Kumar Singh, were summoned by the court on August 8.

The court also summoned the then jailor of Lucknow prison BS Mukund, deputy jailor Sunil Kumar Singh, chief prisoner warden (bandi rakshak) Babu Ram Dubey and Bandi Rakshak Pahindra Singh as accused in the case on August 8 to present their view.

A judicial probe on July 11, 2011, had termed Sachan’s death as murder.

On July 14, 2011, the Lucknow bench of high court handed over the case to the CBI.

The CBI on September 27, 2012, had filed the closure report in the case terming Dr Sachan’s death as suicide.

But Malti Sachan challenged the CBI’s closure report. The special CBI court accepted Malti Sachan’s application and directed the CBI to further probe the case.

However, the CBI again submitted the closure report in the case on August 9, 2017. But the special CBI court rejected the closure report on November 19, 2019.

During trial of the case, Malti Sachan presented several documents in court, including post-mortem report of her husband and opinion of medical experts.