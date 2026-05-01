Special session of UP legislature: Leader of Opposition objects to debate, speaker clarifies it can be done

Mata Prasad Pandey, leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, raised objections regarding a motion introduced on Thursday during the state legislature’s one-day special session on women’s empowerment. He asserted that matters falling outside the purview of the state government cannot be subjects of discussion in the House.

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana. (PTI PHOTO)

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However, citing the Rules of Procedure, speaker Satish Mahana delivered a ruling affirming that the proposed discussion could indeed be held.

“Under Rule 103 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a motion may be introduced in the House with the consent of the speaker and a discussion on such a motion is permissible,” Mahana said.

At the start of the House proceedings, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna apprised the members of the proposals recommended by the business advisory committee.

Responding to this, Pandey said, “The Samajwadi Party is not opposed to women’s empowerment or women’s reservation. But the Rules of Procedure stipulate that any matter, which is not primarily a subject falling under the jurisdiction of the state government should not be subjected to debate or voting. The implementation of the women’s reservation bill falls under the exclusive authority of Parliament, not the state government.”

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{{^usCountry}} Khanna remarked, “It is regrettable that the leader of the opposition, who himself previously served as the speaker of this House, is raising objections regarding such a significant issue. Our motion focuses on women’s empowerment, not on women’s reservation. Reservation is a subject that falls under the jurisdiction of the central government.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khanna remarked, “It is regrettable that the leader of the opposition, who himself previously served as the speaker of this House, is raising objections regarding such a significant issue. Our motion focuses on women’s empowerment, not on women’s reservation. Reservation is a subject that falls under the jurisdiction of the central government.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mahana concluded by saying that no restriction can be deemed to exist regarding a discussion on the subject of women’s empowerment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahana concluded by saying that no restriction can be deemed to exist regarding a discussion on the subject of women’s empowerment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “With the consent of the House and the approval of the speaker, various issues concerning society or the public may be discussed,” he emphasised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With the consent of the House and the approval of the speaker, various issues concerning society or the public may be discussed,” he emphasised. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The legislative assembly is competent and supreme in determining its own procedures. Under Rule 103, the speaker’s decision regarding the admissibility of a motion and the subject matter shall be final,” Mahana said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The legislative assembly is competent and supreme in determining its own procedures. Under Rule 103, the speaker’s decision regarding the admissibility of a motion and the subject matter shall be final,” Mahana said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Discussion on any subject concerning the public interest is possible... In a parliamentary democracy, the framers of the Constitution did not lay down any specific rules regarding discussions on particular subjects.”

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