Speeches don’t generate electricity: Congress’ Pramod Tiwari on power cuts in U.P.

: Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday took a dig at the BJP-led central government for the power crisis in Uttar Pradesh and ‘rising’ inflation and unemployment in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Varanasi, Tiwari asked if the BJP government would answer why inflation and unemployment were skyrocketing. He also asked why has farmers’ income not doubled in the last nine years.

Tiwari claimed that people in Uttar Pradesh were suffering due to “unprecedented” power cuts. “The ruling party is busy in celebrating the completion of nine years of the BJP government in power, instead of taking concrete effort to address the power crisis,” he alleged.

Further criticising the BJP, Tiwari said tall promises and good speeches may get votes, but they cannot generate electricity. “Will the BJP govenrment in U.P. clarify how many thermal power plants it set up in the state in the recent past?”

He also advised the state government to buy electricity from states that have surplus power. Tiwari said the public would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the coming elections as the party failed to fulfilled its promises.

Caption: Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari addressing media persons in Varanasi on Sunday