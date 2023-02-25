Spitting in public: LMC realises 33,550 as fine in two days

The Lucknow and Agra Municipal Corporations have started levying fines on those spitting, urinating, or defecating in open areas.

Artwork by the Arts college students spoiled with spit near Janeshwar Mishra underpass in Lucknow (HT Photo)

“The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) realised a fine of ₹33,550 in the two days that the campaign has run. The Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) also realised fines. The figures are yet to be compiled,” an official said. To preserve the beautification work being done for G20 events, a unique campaign titled ‘Spitting is prohibited’ kicked off under the Swachh Bharat Mission on Thursday, which will run till March 1 this year.

The campaign’s primary goal is to maintain continuity of the beautification being done under the G20.

“Fines were imposed under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) campaign on people found spitting, urinating, or defecating in open areas, thereby destroying the beautification efforts of LMC and AMC,” said Neha Sharma, state mission director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), UP.

She further stated that efforts are underway to transform the state’s cities from ‘good’ to ‘great’ according to global standards.

The Swachh Bharat Mission Urban Guidelines include cleanliness, litter-free zones, red and yellow zones, zero tolerance for open urination, and other measures.