SP’s free power promise gave BJP the ‘severest shock’: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got the “severest of shocks” ever since he promised to give free electricity to the people of the state. Marking the start of the New Year, Akhilesh had on Saturday promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to households and free power to farmers for irrigation if voted to power in the upcoming UP assembly polls.

“Sabse zyada current BJP ko laga,” said Akhilesh as he reiterated his promise. “To all domestic users... 300 units free...not just poor,” he clarified while addressing a press conference at the SP state headquarters here.

“And now they (BJP people) are asking from where the energy would come for free electricity?. I say if the ‘Nasamajh’ (ignorant) and ‘Unupyogi’ (useless) CM had worked well, the state would have had a surplus energy and the people would not have been giving so much power bills as they have to do now,” he alleged.

Akhilesh claimed that it was the SP governments that gave Rosa, Parichha power plant, Lanco, Anpara D, Meja power projects by either executing or founding them. “And the other ‘SP power projects’ that are coming up in Etah, Hardua, Panki, Naveli Lignite were not completed by the BJP government,” he further claimed.

“SP governments worked on thermal, solar and sugar factories’ power plants and once the SP returns to power, it will complete all the power plants and give 300 units of free power,” he said. “So, when we made 300 units free power promise there was a logic behind it,” he said and added: “And this government could not fulfil its promise of doubling farmers’ income”.

On the repeal of three farm laws, he said: “The BJP government withdrew the ‘dark’ farm laws because it eyes votes.” “Stunned by the ‘Samajwadi Vijay Yatra’ from Jaunpur to Lucknow all through the night ending in the morning, the BJP government withdrew the farm laws,” the SP chief claimed.

Attacking the Centre over the power issue, Akhilesh said: “Twice the people of UP helped the BJP form the government at the Centre but the government did not increase UP’s quote in power and coal quota.”

He also alleged that the BJP lied on power issues and that the people had made up their minds to show “liars” the door in the upcoming UP assembly polls. “Imagine the height of liars’ lies...when they had to show a flyover, they showed Kolkata’s flyover. When they had to show factories, they displayed the US factories and when wanted to showcase an airport, they put up a picture of China’s airport”, he alleged.

On poll promises

Taking further his party’s poll promises, Akhilesh said, “Wait for the SP’s manifesto. We will get caste census done, will give ₹25 lakh compensation (each) to the farmers who died during the farmers’ agitation and build a memorial to them. Will make employment promise and ₹5 lakh (each) to those cyclists who die in road accidents and the same amount to those who die in bull attacks.”

On raids on perfume traders

On the recent raids on two Kannauj perfume makers, Akhilesh said, “Those who live alone can’t value fragrance. The fragrance in food, the fragrance of life. BJP people do not like the fragrance of life. They have a stench of hatred in them. In both the raids, they faced embarrassment.”

On BJP’s “Jan Vishwas Yatras”

“I saw some pictures of ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’. I noticed that often the ‘chowmein’ thelas have more crowd than their ‘yatras’,” Akhilesh said.

