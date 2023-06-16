Shivpal hints at contesting 2024 LS polls from Azamgarh

Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday indicated that he may contest the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) election from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. He hinted at the possibility in response to a query as to who would be the party candidate from Azamgarh or would he contest election from Azamgarh LS seat.

Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav. (Ht file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is for the national leadership to decide who will contest from the Azamgarh LS seat. But the decision of the party will be respected,” he said in an Azamgarh village. If the party leadership asked him to do so (contest polls from there), he would respect the party’s decision, Shivpal added.

He visited Chadai village in Rani Ki Sarai area in Azamgarh district to offer his condolences to the kin of CRPF jawan Parvind Yadav who died of illness at Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada where he was posted a few days ago. He demanded martyr’s status for the deceased jawan.

The SP leader alleged that the government had no intention to build an airport in Azamgarh. “This is the reason why even after claiming many times, the flight has not started from here till now,” he alleged.While talking to the media, Shivpal said while the BJP described nine years of its government at the Centre unmatched, the government, he alleged, had not been able to accomplish even five tasks during its nine-year rule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also alleged that the government had completely failed in keeping an effective check on corruption. Shivpal said the SP will win all the 80 seats in the state in the 2024 LS elections.“This time, the government of the opposition party will definitely be formed at the Centre and the decision on PM will be taken later,” the SP leader claimed.

He appealed to the all secular political parties to unite. In last year’s LS bypoll in Azamgarh, SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav lost to BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was elected MP from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in 2019. However, after getting elected as an MLA from Karhal seat in Mainpuri in the 2022 UP assembly polls, he resigned from his LS membership causing a bypoll. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected MP from Azamgarh in 2014.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}