Spurt in corona cases: UP schools up to class 8 closed till April 11

All government and private schools from class 1 to 8 across the state will remain closed till April 11 (Sunday) in view of spike in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a meeting on Friday, said an official.

The classes will resume from April 12 now. The state government had closed down schools from class 1 to 8 on March 24 and gave students an extended Holi holiday. Earlier, these classes were scheduled to start from April 5. It has now been extended for a week.

Soon after the government decided to keep schools closed till April 11, Unaided Private Schools Association, UP chief Anil Agarwal said many member schools have decided to keep their schools closed from Nursery to class 12 till April 11.

The decision to resume teaching for students of class 9 to 12 from April 1, however, has left many parents concerned.

While UP government has closed schools up to class 8 till April 11 and university, degree college were allowed to go for online classes till April 10, the government has not given any relief to students of class 9 to 12 who are required to go to schools to attend physical classes.

For instance, if all students of class 9 to 12 come to attend classes at Aminabad Inter College there will be 1000 students. Principal Sahab Lal Mishra said, “We called students of class 9 and 11 on April 1 to collect report card. And classes for 9 to 12 will begin from Saturday as per government order.”

Parents, however, want government to have mercy on their children.

They want schools to switch to online mode.

In all campuses of City Montessori Schools offline examinations for classes 9 to 12 shall continue as scheduled with strict COVID protocols in place as per the district administration’s guidelines.

All campuses of CMS will start the new session for classes Montessori to 8 from Monday, April 5.

In the new session, classes will be held online till April 14. The school will conduct offline classes for Montessori to class 8 after April 14, as per the government guidelines.

CMS spokesman, Rishi Khanna, said, “CMS has already adjourned the examinations for classes Montessori to 8th, granting students promotion on the basis of their past test performance. The new session for these students will begin from April 5.”

“All our campuses are being sanitised at least twice every day, masks are mandatory for both teachers and students, thermal scanning and sanitisation of students is done as they enter the school gates. No student is allowed to loiter in the campus before or after the examination,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 6,19,783 and the death toll to 8,820, according to a health department bulletin.