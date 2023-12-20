SSB 60th Raising Day: Force seized 144.5 kg drugs, narcotics on Indo-Nepal border in 2023

Other than guarding the porous Indo-Nepal border, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) seized over 144.5 kg of narcotics products and drugs and arrested 83 drug peddlers in 66 cases in 2023. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The SSB also seized over 11,11,054 kg of contraband items being smuggled across the border and arrested 2,241 people in 2,068 cases in the same period, said senior SSB officials here on Wednesday. They shared their achievements while celebrating their 60th Raising Day at its Lucknow Frontier campus near the New High Court building in Vibhuti Khand.

SSB Lucknow frontier inspector general (IG), Ratan Sanjay, told the media that the SSB personnel also arrested eight people carrying illegal firearms across the border in six such cases and arrested three persons in three cases of Explosives Act during the same period, other than NDPS and smuggled contraband item cases.

He stated that the SSB arrested 29 people in 19 cases of silver and gold smuggling and seized around 35 kg of similar items during the same period.

Besides, as many as 83 men and 90 women were rescued from human traffickers while being taken across the border, he added.

The IG even congratulated the SSB personnel during the Raising Day celebration on Wednesday.