SSC’s constable (GD) recruitment: Over 47.45 lakh in race, reveals RTI reply

More than 47 lakh candidates from across the country have applied for the recruitment of constable (general duty) in central security forces in one of the biggest recruitment drives being undertaken by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). SSC headquarters. (File photo)

A total of 47,45,501 candidates have applied for constable (GD) in central armed police forces (CAPF), rifleman (GD) in Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Assam Rifles Recruitment-2024, reveals information provided by the SSC in response to an RTI application submitted by aspirants.

Online applications for this recruitment aimed to filling 26,146 vacant posts were accepted from November 24 till December 31, 2023. The computer-based test is set to be conducted between February 20 and March 12, 2024.

In response to an RTI, the SSC has shared information about the applicants this time around. As per the information provided by SSC, a copy of which is with HT, those who have applied for the recruitment include 6,45,177 candidates from unreserved category, 21,14,972 candidates from OBC category, 11,00,424 from SC category, 6,11,474 from ST category, another 2,67,940 candidates from EWS category and 5,514 candidates from ex-servicemen category.

Through this recruitment, constable (general duty) is recruited for organisations like Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR).

This time, the vacant posts include 6,174 in BSF, 11,025 in CISF, 3,337 in CRPF, 635 in SSB, 3,189 in ITBP, 296 in SSF and 1,490 in AR. The constable (GD) recruitment advertisement has come after a gap of one year. Last time, the applications were invited in 2022.

However, the number of applicants has reduced as compared to last time owing to the lower number of posts on offer. In 2022, 54,15,938 candidates had applied for 50,187 posts.

This time 47.45 lakh aspirants have filled the form for 26,146 posts. A record 71,74,580 candidates had applied in 2021. However, in 2021 there were only 25,271 posts on offer.