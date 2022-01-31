SSU fetes three Padma awardees from Varanasi

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) on Monday feted three Padma awardees from Varanasi-- prof Vashishtha Tripathi, Pt Shivnath Mishra and prof Kamalakar Tripathi.

The Union government had recently announced Padma Bhushan for prof Vashishtha Tripathi, a renowned scholar of Jurisprudence, Padma Shri for renowned sitar player Pt Shivnath Mishra and prof Kamalakar Tripathi, noted physician and former professor of IMS-BHU.

Vice chancellor of SSU prof Hareram Tripathi said “It is a matter of great joy and luck to honour the three distinguished people who have been conferred upon Padma Awards recently.”

Speaking on the occasion, prof Vashisht Tripathi said: “I wish speedy progress of this university. I wish that Sanskrit and Sanskriti (culture) keep flourishing. The country’s identity is from the Sanskrit scriptures. By its upgradation, the prestige of the country will increase. Study-teaching is my karma (action) religion and worship.”

Guest of honour prof Kamalakar Tripathi said, “By the grace of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya ji I got this award. It will inspire young doctors to serve patients selflessly.”

Sitar player Pt Shivnath Mishra said, “For 36 years I have taught music here. The credit of Padma Shree goes to this institution. This honour belongs to the people of Kashi.”

Public relation officer of the varsity Shashindra Mishra said several professors attended the ceremony.