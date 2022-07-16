SSU forms a committee to prepare syllabus for online Sanskrit training course

Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) vice-chancellor Prof Hareram Tripathi said that the U.P. government sanctioned a grant of ₹1.16 crore for starting an online Sanskrit training centre.

Additional chief secretary for higher education, Monika S Garg, received a letter in this regard recently.

The V-C informed that the university appointed Prof Harishankar Pandey (Professor of Prakrit and Jainagam departments) and five co-coordinators of the Sanskrit Vidya Department for preparing the syllabus for the diploma courses to be conducted online.

“They have been asked to prepare the syllabus of the diploma courses to be conducted through the centre,” the V-C said.

“This project was included in the 100 days action plan of the higher education department, and this would be an important contribution to increase the interest of the general public in Sanskrit language and scriptures,” the V-C added.

Through this online training centre, Sanskrit speaking, training in yoga, Vastu Shastra, astrology, and rituals, will be provided to the general public, said Shashindra Mishra, public relations officer.

Prof Tripathi informed that the online Sanskrit training centre aims to conduct 20 classes every day.