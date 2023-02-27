Home / Cities / Lucknow News / St Agnes’ students in Lucknow pay tributes to their founder

St Agnes’ students in Lucknow pay tributes to their founder

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 27, 2023 02:41 AM IST

St Agnes’ Loreto School Lucknow’s students (junior section), pledged to be propellers for an awakened, emboldened and conscientious society, at their PT display, called the “Dauntless Daughters”.

St Agnes’ students performing at PT display. (sourced)
At the function held recently, they paid tributes to their founder Mary Ward, who envisioned a glorious future for empowered women.

Dr Ritu Trivedi, a scientist, an alumna of St Agnes’ Loreto Day School and a recipient of several awards and Gunjan Dwivedi ,an IAS officer and alumna of St Agnes’ Loreto Day School were chief guests.

The spectacular display commenced with a well-synchronised marchpast followed by the presentation of a variety of drills by the little ones of St Agnes’ Loreto Day School. Attired as professionals excelling in different fields, the students exuded confidence and commitment.

“The participants who won the fun races were awarded medals by the chief guest. The principal, Debra Bunny appreciated and motivated the children.

