Start-up school to be launched in Lucknow tomorrow

The Luck-Know start-up school will be inaugurated on Saturday with the aim of establishing 100 start-ups from Lucknow as brands.

“The programme aims to provide employment to economically weaker sections and create jobs for the youth. The birthday of prime minister Narendra Modi (September 17) is being celebrated as ‘Arthik Azadi Diwas’ and we shall launch the start-up the same day at 6 pm at 1090 Crossing,” said Awanish Singh MLC (Graduates constituency) while briefing media persons on Thursday.

“The aim of Luck-Know will be to establish 100 start-ups in Lucknow brands,” said Singh. Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, AKTU vice-chancellor prof PK Mishra and Lucknow University vice-chancellor prof Alok Rai will be attending the function at 1090 Crossing, he said.

“When we are celebrating 75 years of independence then this is the right time to change the next 25-years as years of Arthik Azadi for youth and needy. We have started Luck-Know with the help of Chandra Mishra who had been instrumental in starting the first Rozgar Mission for the Orissa government and worked as its working committee member. Youth should come together and work to make Uttar Pradesh an Udyog Pradesh (industrial state),” said Singh.