“StartUps for Railways” launched to encourage young entrepreneurs
The Indian Railways on Monday launched its innovation policy “StartUps for Railways” to encourage young entrepreneurs to come up with new ideas and their implementation.
The policy was launched by minister of railways, communications and electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and viewed live at North central Railway (NCR) headquarters here at Prayagraj by the NCR general manager along with DRMs of Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra divisions from their respective divisional offices.
“The idea is to popularise the scheme and encourage young entrepreneurs to come up with ideas and implement them. This policy will bring scale and efficiency in the field of operation, maintenance and infrastructure creation through participation of very large and untapped startup ecosystem,” said chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma.
Expressing his happiness on launch of this initiative, the minister said through this platform startups will get a good opportunity to connect with railways.
“Out of over 100 problem statements received from different divisions, field offices/zones of railways, 11 like rail fracture, headway reduction etc. have been taken up for phase 1 of this programme. These will be presented before the start ups to find innovative solutions,” the minister said.
Sharma said the railway minister requested the startups to use this opportunity and ensured them of support from railways in form of 50% capital grant, assured market, scale and ecosystem.
IR’s innovation portal has been launched which is available on web address www.innovation.indianrailways.gov.in, the NCR CPRO said
Salient details of IR’s innovation policy:
Grant up to ₹1.5 crores to innovator on equal sharing basis with provision of milestone-wise payment.
Complete process from floating of problem statement to development of prototype is online.
Trials of prototypes will be done in Railways.
Enhanced funding will be provided to scale up deployment on successful performance of prototypes.
Selection of Innovator/s will be done by a transparent and fair system through online portal.
Developed IPR will remain with innovator only and assure developmental order to innovator. De-centralization of complete product development process at divisional level to avoid delays.
PHOTO CAPTION: Live online telecast of the event being attended by officials (HT)
REPORTER: K Sandeep Kumar
MOB: 9415235145
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics