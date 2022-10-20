State capital reports one covid death, 11 new cases

A female patient, admitted at Queen Mary’s hospital at the King George’s Medical University and who had tested positive for Covid-19, died on Wednesday.

“The pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital on October 13. Post delivery, she suffered severe fall in haemoglobin level and died of septicaemic shock,” said chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal in a press statement. The woman who was in her early 20s, had tested positive for covid after she was admitted to the hospital.

The last death reported among covid positive patients in Lucknow took place on September 9.

Meanwhile, during the day, 11 fresh covid cases were reported while 5 patients recovered. At present, Lucknow has 49 active cases and majority are in home isolation.

New cases were reported from Aliganj, Alambagh, Gosaiganj, and Indira Nagar.