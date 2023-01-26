‘State govt disbursed loans worth 8.76L crore to street vendors’

The Yogi Adityanath government has disbursed loans worth ₹8.76 lakh crore under ‘PM Street Vendors’ Atma Nirbhar Nidhi’ (PM SVANidhi Scheme) across the state till December 2022, according to a press communique issued by the state government.

“To provide economic and social security to the poor, the state government has in the last 6 years, not only formulated many schemes but also effectively implemented the central scheme for the needy. Under PM SVANidhi, over 4 lakh street vendors in the state are availing the benefits. Till December, about 46 percent of the active registered vendors had carried out transactions worth ₹7 crore,” according to the press release.

Districts where maximum number of street vendors are digitally active are Varanasi, Prayagraj, Firozabad, Lucknow and Meerut.

“About 34,514 loans have been settled digitally in Varanasi, which has about 25,851 street vendors. Of these, 74.90 percent have got loans under the scheme. Transactions of more than ₹32 lakh have taken place here,” as per the release.

“Similarly, 25,851 street vendors are active in Prayagraj. Here, more than 37 lakh transactions have been done while 12,347 street vendors are active in Firozabad and 40,740 active vendors are in Lucknow. Here, transactions worth ₹1.14 crore have taken place. Meerut also has 16,957 active vendors and loans worth ₹35,015 have been disbursed and transactions above ₹26 lakh have been completed,” according to the release.

A survey was conducted in all the districts to identify the vendors who have been using other UPI Ids. The government is also setting up camps to ensure that the vendors become digitally advanced, according to information in the release.

“Under the PM SVANidhi, government provides loans to the street vendors, like vegetable and fruit sellers and those having small fast-food shops. The government provides loans up to ₹50,000, transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ account in three instalments once the application is approved,” according to the release.